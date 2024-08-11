Imane Khelif files legal complaint for online harassment after golden finish at Paris Olympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics 2024

The Algerian boxer Imane Khelif filed a legal complaint for online harassment in Paris on Sunday, August 11. She ended her controversial campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a memorable gold on Saturday. She replied to one of the biggest controversies regarding her sex at the 33rd Summer Games with a gold in the women's 66kg category.

The 25-year-old Algerian came under scrutiny when her opponent Angela Carini of Italy pulled out of the opening match on August 1. Carini complained of pain after taking mighty punches against Khelif which led to online rumours of Imane being a transgender or man.

However, Carini apologised to Imane for pulling out and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) slammed media reports spreading misinformation regarding Imane. The IOC confirmed and assured everyone saying 'Imane was born as a woman and is playing in a women's competition' on various occasions.

But Imane was a victim of online abuse after many prominent figures like JK Rowling and Elon Musk shared posts on X in contradiction to Khelif's case. Khelif's lawyer Nabil Boudi filed a complaint with a special unit in the Paris prosecutor's office on Sunday for 'aggravated cyber-harassment' and a 'misogynist, racist and sexist campaign' against the gold medalist boxer.

