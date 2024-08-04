Sunday, August 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. 'I feel for Arjun Babuta': Manu Bhaker after narrowly missing her third medal at Paris Olympics | Exclusive

'I feel for Arjun Babuta': Manu Bhaker after narrowly missing her third medal at Paris Olympics | Exclusive

India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker wrapped up her historic Paris Olympics 2024 campaign after finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol finals on Saturday. She claimed two bronze medals but expressed her disappointment after missing the third during an exclusive interview with India TV.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2024 0:02 IST
Manu Bhaker at Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV India TV sports editor Samip Rajguru with ace shooter Manu Bhaker in Paris on August 3, 2024

India's star shooter Manu Bhaker concluded her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign after finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol event on Saturday, August 3. Bhaker emerged as India's best Olympian at the 33rd Summer Games but expressed her disappointment after missing the third medal.

The 22-year-old was unfortunate to miss out on making it three in three after winning bronze in the individual 10m air pistol and mixed 10m air pistol event with Sarabjot Singh. India's all three medals have in shooting after some contenders missed getting on the podium by a difference of one or two points.

Manu's teammate Arjun Babuta was one of those Indians to narrowly miss out on a medal position in Paris. Babuta finished fourth in the men's 10m rifle finals event and Bhaker revealed she felt Babauta's pain after she missed a medal position on Saturday.

Speaking to India TV's sports editor Samip Rajguru in Paris, Bhaker also thanked Indian supporters and appealed to them to keep supporting the remaining contenders at the Paris Olympics 2024. 

"Feeling very disappointed after missing the top three but it's all about finishing one point above or below in the finals," Manu Bhaker told India TV. "Finishing fourth is never enough and now I can feel my teammate Arjun Babuta's pain as he finished fourth in his event.

Bhaker credited her family and coaches for her success at the Paris Olympics and revealed her hard work that helped her make s strong comeback after a disappointing campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. 

"I saw a lot of ups and downs as everything in my life is connected to this sport. But now I can all the efforts and hard work of eight years are proving fruitful for me. Everyone is supporting me now, many supported me after my performance at the Tokyo Olympics and I am thankful for that. So, please keep supporting the rest of the Indian athletes participating here."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement