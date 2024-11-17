'I almost died': Mike Tyson opens up on health scare after eight-round heavyweight match vs Jake Paul

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mike Tyson.

Cult boxer Mike Tyson has opened up on a health condition he battled past leading into the eight-round heavyweight bout against Jake "The Problem Child" Paul in Texas.

The 58-year-old legend was originally slated to fight Paul on July 20 but the bout was postponed after he suffered an ulcer flare-up. Tyson took to 'X' after losing the bout to Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and opened up on his health battle.

"The Baddest Man on the Planet" revealed that he had eight blood transfusions in June and mentioned that the fight to regain his health was one he eventually won.

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you," Tyson posted on X.

Meanwhile, Paul called Tyson an "icon" and took to X to shower praise on him.

"Reflecting on how I have disrupted boxings old guard…and it finally hit me, Mike Tyson was the original disruptor. Took the entire sport by storm and became an icon. Goals are clear," Paul posted on X.

Paul also expressed gratitude towards Tyson for agreeing to the fight.

"Thank you to every fighter on the card last night, thank u Netflix, thank u Jerry Jones, thank u to my MVP team, thank u to the legend Mike Tyson for giving me a chance to share the ring with him, thank u to my family and close circle of friends..and above all, thank you God," Paul post after the bout.