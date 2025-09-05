How much prize money did Yuki Bhambri win after record-breaking US Open 2025 show? US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri had become only the fourth Indian to have reached the semifinal of a Grand Slam doubles event, joining the likes of Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna. His dream run with Michael Venus ended in a semifinal defeat to Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury.

New Delhi:

Yuki Bhambri fell short of his dream Grand Slam final after suffering defeat alongside Michael Venus in the US Open 2025 semifinal to Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury in a thrilling semifinal. Bhambri was on a great run at Flushing Meadows alongside the Kiwi with wins over higher-seeded players and former Grand Slam winners.

Bhambri and Venus defeated Rajeev Ram and Nikola Mektic in their quarterfinals with a brilliant game. Both Ram and Mektic are Grand Slam winners: the former has won six titles, including the US Open doubles three times, while the latter has won Wimbledon doubles, the Australian Open mixed doubles, and Olympic doubles titles.

Bhambri and Venus had their moments of pulling off another famous win in the semifinal after they had clinched the first set and were leading 3-1 in the second with break points at their disposal. However, the Indo-Kiwi pair could not convert them and allowed the English pair to make a comeback as they equalised.

The 14th-seeded Bhambri and Venus put up a fight in the third set too, but the sixth seeds turned up their A game when it mattered the most in the end to clinch the game and confirm their place in the final.

Meanwhile, Bhambri will look at the performance at New York with some pride as he was only the fourth Indian to have reached the semifinals of the US Open, joining the likes of Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna.

"This has been a special week for me. To be playing at this level and in the semifinals of a Slam is a big moment," Bhambri said after the loss as quoted by PTI.

How much prize money will Bhambri win for semifinal finish at US Open?

The Bhambri and Venus pair will get a combined prize money of 250,000 USD, which is 2.20 crore INR (approx) for making their way into the semifinals. Had they been the finalists, they would have got 500,000 USD or 4.41 crore INR. The doubles winners will earn a combined 1,000,000 USD or 8,82 crore (INR)