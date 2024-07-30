Harmanpreet Singh's twin-strike inspires India to 2-0 win over Ireland, Men in Blue go on top of Pool B

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian hockey team.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh stood tall on another occasion as India sailed past Ireland in their third Pool match at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Tuesday, July 30. Harmanpreet struck twice to inspire India to their second group-stage win.

The win takes India to the top of Pool B with 7 points from three matches. India have now defeated New Zealand and Ireland, while they played a 1-1 draw with Argentina sandwiched between these wins. India have kept a big step in their charge towards the quarterfinals. The Men in Blue have played one game more than Belgium and Australia but they are set to stay in the top two after all their group teams play three matches each.

