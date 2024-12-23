GMR Sports announces 10-year partnership with Rugby India to launch Rugby Premier League

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rahul Bose, President of Rugby India and P. K. S. V. Sagar, President of GMR Sports.

GMR Sports has announced a 10-year partnership with Rugby India, the national governing body for rugby, to launch the Rugby Premier League (RPL). The league is set to commence from 2025 onwards and aims to pit the Indian talent among the top players and coaches of the world.

The league will be featuring six city-based teams that will have players from major rugby countries. Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman of GMR Sports, spoke on the collaboration. "At GMR Sports, we believe in driving the future of sports in India by creating platforms that inspire athletes and fans alike. The Rugby Premier League is not just a league—it is a movement to bring world-class rugby to India while fostering grassroots development. Partnering with Rugby India reflects our commitment to creating opportunities and setting benchmarks for excellence in every sport we touch. We are excited to be at the forefront of this exciting new chapter in Indian sports," the chairman said.

The city-based franchises, ownership details, and international coaches will be unveiled five weeks from now. Rahul Bose, President of Rugby India, also gave his thoughts on the launch on the league.

"The Rugby Premier League is a game-changer for rugby in India. With World Rugby’s support and GMR Sports’ expertise, we are set to deliver a league that showcases the finest talent and professionalism. Fans can expect nothing less than world-class rugby action that will inspire the next generation of athletes in our country," he said.

P. K. S. V. Sagar, President of GMR Sports, highlighted his organisation's efforts towards sports, be it cricket Kabaddi or Kho Kho. "GMR Sports has always championed innovation in sports, from cricket to Kabaddi and Kho Kho. With the Rugby Premier League, we are now moving up in the value chain in the business of sports, from managing sports franchises to managing leagues and sports IPs; we are excited about this partnership with Rugby India to establish a world-class venture as the commercial partner for the league's operations," he said.

“Our collaboration with Rugby India, a dynamic and excellence-driven organization, marks an exciting new chapter for both Rugby India and GMR Sports. Stay tuned as we unveil the league’s details in the coming weeks—it’s going to be an extraordinary event to look forward to another world-famous sport coming to India," the GMR Sports president added.