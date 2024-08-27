From Sumit Antil to Avani Lekhara, India's top medal contenders for Paris Paralympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara.

The Paris Paralympic Games will begin with the opening ceremony on August 28. Top athletes from around the world are looking to put their best foot forward as the fight for glory in the French capital is about to commence.

India has sent its largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes, who will be taking part in 12 sports. The nation registered its best-ever medal haul in the last Paralympics when it clinched 19 medals. This time around, the bar has been kept higher.

Here are the top medal contenders from India for the Paralympics 2024

Sumit Antil: India's Javelin champion Sumit Antil will be looking to defend his gold medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024 in the F64 event. Sumit won the gold in the last Paralympics when he broke the world record three times. He is the two-time world champion in his event and is also the world record holder with a throw of 73.29m in his category.

Sheetal Devi: Sheetal is the only active female archer in the world who competes in archery without arms. She is one of the biggest medal hopefuls for India. Sheetal won two gold medals in the Para Asian Games 2022 (compound) in mixed doubles and individual categories.

Avani Lekhara: Shooter Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal, a feat she accomplished in the Tokyo Paralympics in women’s R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. She is also the only Indian woman to have won multiple medals at a single edition of the Games as she also won a bronze in the R8 50m rifle 3 positions SH1. Avani is one big medal contender for India.

Bhavinaben Patel: Bhavinaben Patel is another big medal contender for India. She had become the first Indian to win a Paralympic medal in table tennis as she clinched a silver in women’s singles class 4 in the previous Games. She won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and bronze a year later in the Asian Games.

Krishna Nagar: Badminton star Krishna Nagar is tipped to defend his Tokyo gold in Paris. Krishna is the current world champion and will compete in the Men’s Singles SH6 category.

Yogesh Kathuniya: Silver medallist from the Tokyo Games, Yogesh is looking to add another medal to his bag, and this time improve the colour of the medal. He competes in the Men’s Discus Throw - F56 category and will be gunning for gold in Paris.