Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NARENDRAMODI Don't get bogged down by defeat, PM Modi tells Vinesh Phogat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the breakfast meeting with Tokyo 2020 Olympians at his residence, had a special chat with grappler Vinesh Phogat, currently suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for alleged indiscipline.

Modi reached out to Vinesh to boost the wrestler's morale following a tumultuous last few weeks since the Olympics. Modi told the grappler that not only was he a fan of her skills, but also he respected the contribution her family has made to the sport.

The PM also told Vinesh that emotions of "self-anger" and "dejection" needed to be avoided in what could prove to be a vital pep talk for the 26-year-old.

"Jeet ko sar par chadhne na do, haar ko man mein basne na do (Do not get arrogant in victory and do not get bogged down by defeat)," is what Modi told Vinesh.

The wrestler, who was one of the strongest favourites to bring home an Olympic medal, faced a defeat in the quarterfinal of the 65kg category at The Games.

This was followed by the WFI suspending Phogat on grounds of indiscipline. Last week, the wrestler wrote in her defence, saying that she faced troubles with her mental health and was not at her physical best during the day of the bout.

On Sunday, she issued an apology to the federation.