Neeraj Chopra in 2024: Silver medal in Paris but not enough?

Neeraj started the 2024 season with a second finish at the Doha Diamond League in May where he registered an 88.36m throw.

He won the Federation Cup 2024 with the best throw of 82.27m, his first event in India since his historic gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In his last preparations for the Paris Olympics, he won a gold in the Paavo Nurmi Games with his best throw of 85.97m.

He entered the Paris Olympics 2024 as a favourite to defend his gold but walked away with a silver despite his then season-best throw of 89.45m. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem stunned the world with a record throw of 92.97m to claim the gold.

Neeraj was the only Indian to clinch a Silver in the Paris Games 2024 but it felt like a disappointment for the billions of Indian fans.

He returned to action at the Laussane Diamond League but once again finished second despite his season-best throw of 89.49m.

Will he end his long wait for the 90m throw tonight?