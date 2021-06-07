Monday, June 07, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. COVID-afflicted Milkha Singh and wife improving: Family statement

COVID-afflicted Milkha Singh and wife improving: Family statement

The 91-year-old Milkha is admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), while his 82-year-old wife, who is a former national volleyball captain, is at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

PTI PTI
Chandigarh Published on: June 07, 2021 19:06 IST
Milkha Singh
Image Source : PTI

Milkha Singh

There is continuous improvement in the condition of sprint icon Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Kaur as they battle COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Units of separate hospitals here, read a statement from their family on Monday.

The 91-year-old Milkha is admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), while his 82-year-old wife, who is a former national volleyball captain, is at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

"Milkha Ji continues to improve and his condition is stable. However he is still in the ICU. Mrs Nirmal Milkha Ji is stable and improving. She is battling hard," read the statement issued by the family.

Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped. He was previously admitted to Fortis hospital.

"We are grateful for your prayers and good wishes," the family said.

The two are suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X