Saturday, July 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. China claims first gold medal at Paris Olympics 2024; takes early lead in medal table

China claims first gold medal at Paris Olympics 2024; takes early lead in medal table

People's Republic of China's Yuting Huang and Lihao Sheng defeated the Republic of Korea's Park Hajun and Keum Jihyeon in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event in shooting to claim the first gold of Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2024 16:19 IST
Paris Olympics 2024 medal table
Image Source : GETTY People's Republic of China's Yuting Huang and Lihao Sheng at Paris Olympics on July 27, 2024

People's Republic of China claimed the first gold medal of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Day 1 of sporting events on Saturday. China opened its medals account with a gold in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event with Yuting Huang and Lihao Sheng beating Republic of Korea's pair. 

China also bagged the second gold of the 33rd Summer Games to further extend their lead in the medals table. The Republic of Korea, the United States of America, Great Britain and Kazakhstan also opened its medal accounts but China was the only team to win gold in the early stages of Day 1 in Paris. 

China, the five-time winners at the Olympics, fell just one gold short of topping the medal table at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The USA claimed the top spot with 39 gold medals in Tokyo and are in contention for the apex position in the Paris Games.

The USA had to settle for a silver in the women's synchronised 3m springboard event as China's Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen claimed a total of 337.68 points to clinch the gold. Notably, China has claimed gold in the women's synchronised 3m springboard event in each of the last six editions.

Related Stories
IND vs NZ live streaming: Where to watch India vs New Zealand men's hockey match online and on TV?

IND vs NZ live streaming: Where to watch India vs New Zealand men's hockey match online and on TV?

Lady Gaga steals the show at 2024 Paris Olympics in glamorous Dior ensemble

Lady Gaga steals the show at 2024 Paris Olympics in glamorous Dior ensemble

Paris Olympics 2024: Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and other Bollywood stars cheer for team India

Paris Olympics 2024: Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and other Bollywood stars cheer for team India

Paris Olympics 2024 medal table

Rank Team G S B Total
1 People's Republic of China 2 0 0 2
2 Republic of Korea 0 1 0 1
3 United States of America 0 1 0 1
4 Great Britain 0 0 1 1
5 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement