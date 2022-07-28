Chess Olympiad: Didn't think of changing my mind on not playing - Viswanathan Anand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Viswanathan Anand in action

India's legendary chess player Viswanathan Anand said that he is happy being an "enthusiastic mentor" and has never thought of reconsidering his decision of not playing in the Olympiad even after it shifted from Russia to Chennai.

"No, I did not (consider playing)... I was not going to play anyway wherever it was happening. Recently I have been reducing my commitments," the 52-year-old said.

The showpiece event is scheduled from the 28th of July to the 10th of August.

On his role as the mentor, India's first-ever Grandmaster said, "I think the main thing is to keep reminding them not to feel the pressure. It is nice to play in India. Putting pressure on ourselves does not help in any way."

The 44th edition of the prestigious event will witness a record 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the women's side.

"We were originally not supposed to host the Olympiad. It is finally starting. So very excited," Anand said.

The Chennai ace, who trains a bunch of youngsters including R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh, and Arjun Erigaisi among others, said he is enjoying his coaching role.

"Yeah, the Westbridge Anand Academy, it is going very well. It is one more role that I enjoy. I will continue with it, for the moment that's the plan," he said.

Anand said conducting a mega event like the Olympiad would have a positive impact.

"It is huge. Already we see that everyone in India, especially in Tamil Nadu is following what is happening, you can see there is a lot of excitement. It will have a positive impact for a long time like any big event leaves its mark," he concluded.

