Carlos Alcaraz to meet Novak Djokovic in youngest vs oldest gold medal match at Paris Olympics

The occasion is set for the oldest vs youngest battle to take centerstage at the Paris Olympics as Novak Djokovic finds himself against Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles gold medal match.

The match is set to be played on Sunday, August 4 and promises to be a high-octane clash as both finalists have not dropped a set in their lead-up to the golden clash.

Djokovic began his campaign with a comfortable 6-0, 6-1 win over Matthew Ebden of Australia and defeated his old rival Rafael Nadal 6-1, 6-4 in the second round.

He was pitted against Dominik Koepfer of Germany in the third round and sailed past him with a 7-5 and 6-3 victory.

He met Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the quarters and registered a 6-3, 7-6 triumph to march into the semis. The 24-time Grand Slam champion made light work of his semifinal opponent Lorenzo Musetti and booked his berth in the final with a 6-4 and 6-2 win.

On the other hand, Alcaraz has had a similarly impressive run right through the event. The Spaniard stomped over Hady Habib 6-3, 6-1 in the first round and defeated Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands 6-1, 7-6 in the second round.

He eased past Roman Safiullin of Russia with a 6-4, 6-2 win to storm into the quarterfinals. With a 6-3, 7-6 win over USA's Tommy Paul, Alcaraz advanced into the semis to book a clash against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime.

The semifinal turned out to be a one-sided affair as the Canadian failed to pose a challenge to the four-time Grand Slam winner.

Alcaraz has a psychological advantage over Djokovic as he defeated the Serb in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 to win the gentlemen's singles final at Wimbledon this year. Both players are yet to win a gold medal in men's singles at the Summer Games.