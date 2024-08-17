BRM vs SOU, The Hundred Eliminator streaming: When and where to watch Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave players.

BRM vs SOU, The Hundred Eliminator streaming: Second-placed Birmingham Phoenix are all set to face the third-ranked Southern Brave in the Eliminator of the Hundred competition. Phoenix come into this with momentum behind them, while the Brave have reached into the knockouts after a wash-out against Welsh Fire in their last game.

While Oval Invincibles are already in the final and waiting for the other team to join them, Phoenix and Brave will give their all in the Eliminator. After suffering two losses in their first four games, Moeen Ali's team has peaked at a good time, winning the next four games on the trot. They needed a win in their final game against Manchester Originals and got it in the rain-reduced match.

For the Brave, a loss to Invincibles in the group stage put them in danger and they needed at least one point to make their way into the knockouts. The Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire game got washed out after the first innings and 16 balls into the second as the former champions made their way into the Eliminator.

Ahead of the clash, here is how you can watch it on TV and online in India.

Users can watch the Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Eliminator clash on Television at the Sony Sports Network. One can catch the action on the SonyLiv app and website for a digital experience.

Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix squads

Southern Brave Squad: Alex Davies(w), James Vince(c), Leus du Plooy, James Coles, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs, Akeal Hosein, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Andre Fletcher, Craig Overton, Daniel Hughes, Joe Weatherley, George Garton, Rehan Ahmed

Birmingham Phoenix Squad: Jamie Smith(w), Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali(c), Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Chris Wood, Chris Woakes, James Fuller, Tom Helm, Aneurin Donald, Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber