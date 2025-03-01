Armand Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 11th time at the All-Star Perche meet Swedish Armand Duplantis broke the world record for the 11th time. In the All-Star Perche meet, he soared 6.26 metres to set a new world record. He did that while his own recorded song was playing in the background.

Armand Duplantis broke the pole vault world record for a staggering 11th time. The Swedish soared 6.27 metres to break the record that was also set by him, at the All-Star Perche meet in Clermont-Ferrand, France on Friday, February 28. He broke the record of 6.26 metres in his first attempt itself which was set in Silesia in August.

After the game, Duplantis opened up on his world record, stating that he was happy and noted that he was focused and put everything in place to succeed.

“I just felt really good. What can I say, I came here to do it. I put everything in place to do it. The run-up worked really well. I just did it,” Duplantis told reporters.

Meanwhile, Emmanouil Karalis came second with a Greek record clearance of 6.02 metres. In total, six of them cleared 5.91 metres or higher, which is a record in men’s pole vault competition as it happened for the first time in a single competition.

Interestingly, Duplantis also recorded a song, titled ‘Bop’ under his gimmick name ‘Mondo’ and it was played in the arena after he broke the record. Speaking on the same, the 25-year-old stated that he recorded it a couple of months back and believed it to be the perfect song to play in the background while jumping.

“When I made this song a couple of months ago, I thought this would be a perfect song to jump to here. That’s why I rushed it out,” Duplantis said.

Notably, Duplantis has incrementally improved the pole vault world record by a centimetre on 11 occasions since 2020, with four of those record-breaking performances coming in the past 11 months alone. Renaud Lavillenie of France held the record for several years before Duplantis arrived to the scene.