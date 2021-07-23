Archery: Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das, Tarundeep finish in bottom half of ranking round

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Atanu Das.

Indian men's archers had a disappointing outing in the Men's individual Ranking Rounds on Day 0 of the Tokyo Olympics as all three participating archers finished in the bottom half of the table in Tokyo on Friday.

Olympic debutant Pravin Jadav finished 31st with 656 points, followed by India's No.1 Atanu Das (653 points) at 35th and Tarundeep (652 ) two spots below him at 37. The round was dominated by Korean archers again as Je Deok Kim took the first seed with 688 points and his compatriot Oh Jinhyek at third spot with 681 pts. USA star Ellison Brady was sandwiched between the Korean duo with 682 points.

The men's individual events will take place from July 27.

Also, the points scored by archers in the event were also added towards the team events with India participating in the mixed and men's team event.

Earlier women's World No. 1 Deepika Kumari finished 9th with 663 points and her aggregate added with Pravin's 653 placed India ninth in the mixed team rankings with the sum of 1319 points.

Similarly, the men's team is also placed ninth in the ranking with a sum of 1961 (adding the total of Pravin's, Atanu's and Tarundeep's scores.