Archery: Full list of India's mixed, men's team and individual event fixtures at Tokyo Olympics

The Indian archery men's team will open their campaign in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics against Kazakshtan in the round-of-16. The three Indian archers; Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai had a forgettable outing in their Ranking Round on Friday, with Olympic debutant Jadhav ending as the highest-ranked Indian after 72 arrows.

Jadhav finished 31st, while the experienced Atanu Das ended at 35th. Rai, who stood at the 45th position at the end of the first half of the ranking round, made significant recovery to finish 37th.

Their below-par performance meant that the Indian men's and mixed teams finished at 9th position in both the events. Earlier, Deepika Kumari had finished seventh in the women's ranking round, accumalating a total score of 663.

Among men's individual rounds, the highest-ranked Indian Pravin Jadhav will face Galsan Bazarzhapov of the Russian Olympic Committee. Atanu Das will meet Deng Yu-Cheng of Chinese Taipei, while Tarundeep Rai will have a face-off against Oleksii Hunbin of Ukraine.

Deepika Kumari, who is the only Indian women in the individual archery event, will face Bhutan's Karma.

All the individual rounds will begin with the round-of-64 stage.

In the mixed team event which takes place on Saturday (July 24), India will face Chinese Taipei.

