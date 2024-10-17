Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Vivaan Kapoor clinch ISSF World Cup medals; India slip to no.9 in medal table

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Vivaan Kapoor at ISSF World Cup events in New Delhi on October 17, 2024

India managed to win two more medals on the third day of the ISSF World Cup 2024 final in New Delhi on Thursday but their wait for gold continued. Vivaan Kapoor claimed the biggest medal of his career by winning a silver in the men's trap event while Anantjeet Singh Naruka claimed a bronze in the men's skeet event to take India's medal tally to four.

Vivaan shot 44 in the gold medal match against China's Ying Qi who hit 47 in the six-man final. Vivaan entered the finals by scoring 120 out of 125 points and also displayed his potential with an impressive performance in the final.

"It is a significant confidence booster as this is my first individual medal in the senior circuit," Vivaan said. "I told myself that I am competing at the same level as them (top shooters). So, I am not second to anyone, this is how one wins. It was my father's college reunion where one of his friends noticed my enthusiasm for shooting and convinced my dad to put me into shooting."

India's third medal in the finals came through the star shooter Anantjeet Singh Naruka who claimed a bronze in the men's skeet event. After scoring a brilliant 121 in the qualification round, the two-time Asian Games medalist shot 43 in the six-man final to clinch his maiden World medal.

ISSF World Cup Final 2024 medal tally