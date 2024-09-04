Wednesday, September 04, 2024
     
  5. Ajeet Singh, Sundar Singh Gurjar bring Silver and Bronze to give India double-medal joy at Paralympics

Sundar Singh Gurjar and Ajeet Singh brought a double-medal joy for India in the men's javelin throw - F46 at the ongoing Paris Paralympic Games 2024. The duo won silver and bronze to add to the medal tally for India.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2024 1:55 IST
Sundar Singh Gurjar.
Image Source : GETTY Sundar Singh Gurjar.

Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar brought a double-medal joy for India in the men's javelin throw F46 event. Ajeet Singh bagged a silver medal with a personal throw of 65.62m, while Sundar Singh took a bronze, registering a throw of 64.96m.

Three Indian athletes were in contention in the final of the event and two of them ensured a double-podium finish for India. While these two bagged medals, high jumpers Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu also clinched silver and bronze, respectively as India bagged four medals within a few minutes in Paris. A little earlier Deepthi Jeevanji clinched a bronze in the women's 400m - T20, making it five medals for India on Tuesday. 

More to follow...

