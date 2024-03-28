56th National Kho-Kho Championship begins in Delhi, Sumitra Mahajan attends opening ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : KKFIOFFICIAL/X Sumitra Mahajan at the National Kho Kho Championship 2023-24

The 56th edition of the National Kho-Kho Championship 2023-24 began at New Delhi's IG Sports Complex on March 27 with hosts Delhi taking on Haryana in the opening game.

Sumitra Mahajan, the former Speaker of Lok Sabha, inaugurated the opening ceremony at KD Jadhav Hall in IG Sports Complex on Wednesday. Mahajan was the chief guest at the opening ceremony where the Kho Kho Federation of India unveiled the mascot 'Dhaakad' for a multi-team tournament.

“The Government of India started Khelo India to promote Indigenous sports," Mahajan said at the opening ceremony. "After Khelo India many players have shown their talent in various sports. Kho Kho Federation of India president Sudhanshu Mittal is at the forefront of promoting this game and under his leadership, the KKFI has embarked on a new path. Promoting Indian sports is the priority of the government. We not only hope but also believe that in the future, kho kho will strengthen its identity in the world as an Indian sport."

KKFI secretary general MS Tyagi, senior RSS leader Ramlal and BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri also attended the opening ceremony event.

Meanwhile, Kho Kho Federation of India President Sudhanshu Mittal said that he is proud to provide such a stage for talented Indian youngsters to showcase their talent in the national championship.

“Kho Kho is not just a game, it is an emotion for the people of India," Sudhanshu Mittal said. "It is a cultural phenomenon that unites people. We are proud to provide a platform for talented players to showcase their skills and inspire the next generation of Kho Kho players.”

Over 1300 athletes from 73 teams, men's and women's, are divided into eight groups at the National Championship and matches will occur from Mach 27 to April 1.