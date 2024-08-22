22 Haryana athletes to spearhead India's contingent at Paris Paralympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian athlete Sumit Antil at Paris Paralympics 2024

The star Haryana athlete Sumit Antil is set to lead the Indian contingent at the Paris Paralympics 2024 starting on August 28. The Indian contingent of record 84 athletes will feature 22 participants from Haryana state, including the 2024 Tokyo gold medalist Sumit Antil.

India is sending its largest-ever contingent for the 17th Paralympics after their record-breaking performance in Tokyo. India bagged 19 medals, including five golds, in the Tokyo Paralympics and is aiming for 25 medals in the 2024 Paris Games. Five Haryana athletes bagged six medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and fans expect a similar impact in Paris.

Once again, over one-fourth of the Indian contingent features athletes from Haryana. In the recent Paris Olympics 2024, India's four of five individual medals came from Haryana athletes as the state continue to play a huge role in India's success in multi-sport tournaments.

Sumit Antil and Bhagyashree Jadhav (from Maharashtra) are selected as India's flag-bearers for the Paris Paralympics 2024 while Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) vice president Satya Prakash Sangwan has been appointed as chef de mission of the Indian contingent.

List of athletes from Haryana qualified for the Paris Paralympics 2024