  5. 22 Haryana athletes to spearhead India's contingent at Paris Paralympics 2024

The javelin ace Sumit Antil won gold in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 and has been named India's flag-bearer for the upcoming 2024 Paris Games. Antil is among 22 athletes from Haryana who have qualified for the Paralympics 2024.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2024 17:22 IST
Indian athlete Sumit Antil at Paris Paralympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY Indian athlete Sumit Antil at Paris Paralympics 2024

The star Haryana athlete Sumit Antil is set to lead the Indian contingent at the Paris Paralympics 2024 starting on August 28. The Indian contingent of record 84 athletes will feature 22 participants from Haryana state, including the 2024 Tokyo gold medalist Sumit Antil.

India is sending its largest-ever contingent for the 17th Paralympics after their record-breaking performance in Tokyo. India bagged 19 medals, including five golds, in the Tokyo Paralympics and is aiming for 25 medals in the 2024 Paris Games. Five Haryana athletes bagged six medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and fans expect a similar impact in Paris. 

Once again, over one-fourth of the Indian contingent features athletes from Haryana. In the recent Paris Olympics 2024, India's four of five individual medals came from Haryana athletes as the state continue to play a huge role in India's success in multi-sport tournaments. 

Sumit Antil and Bhagyashree Jadhav (from Maharashtra) are selected as India's flag-bearers for the Paris Paralympics 2024 while Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) vice president Satya Prakash Sangwan has been appointed as chef de mission of the Indian contingent. 

List of athletes from Haryana qualified for the Paris Paralympics 2024 

  1. Sumit Antil - Men's Javelin throw
  2. Harvinder Singh - Men's Individual Recurve Open and Mixed Team Recurve Open - ST
  3. Pooja - Women's Individual Recurve Open and Mixed Team Recurve Open - ST
  4. Sarita - Women's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open - W2
  5. Rinku Hooda - Men's Javelin throw - F46
  6. Navdeep - Men's Javelin throw - F41
  7. Yogesh Kathuniya - Men's Discuss throw - F56
  8. Dharambir - Men's Club throw - F51
  9. Manu - Men's Shot Put - F37
  10. Ram Pal - Men's High Jump - T47
  11. Rohit Kumar - Men's Shot Put - F46
  12. Pranav Soorma - Men's Club Throw - F51
  13. Amit Kumar - Men's Club Throw - F51
  14. Arvind - Men's Shot Put - F35
  15. Karamjyoti - Women's Discuss throw - F55
  16. Kanchan Lakhani - Women's Discuss throw - F53
  17. Nitesh Kumar - Para Badminton 
  18. Tarun - Para Badminton
  19. Kokila - Blind judo
  20. Ashok - Para Powerlifting 
  21. Manish Narwal - Para Shooting
  22. Aruna - Para Taekwondo
