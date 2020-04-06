WWE Wrestlemania: Drew Mcintyre dethrones Brock Lesnar to become WWE Champion; Bray Wyatt outclasses John Cena

Image Source : TWITTER: @WRESTLEMANIA WWE Wrestlemania: Drew Mcintyre beats Brock Lesnar to become WWE Champion; Bray Wyatt outclasses John Cena

In part 2 of Wrestlemania 2020, Drew McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar to become WWE Champion for the first time in his career. McIntyre started the main event of Wrestlemania with a Claymore Kick to Lesnar and end it with the same to lift the title. In a gruelling match, both men rip each other apart inside the ring but the 'Scottish Psychopath got the better of the Beast.

In the other match, 'The Fiend' outclassed John Cena in a trippy Firefly Fun House match. It was one hell of a match with some cinematic wrestling written all over it.

Meanwhile, friends turn enemies Edge and Randy Orton were also involved in a Last Man Standing match, in which The Rated R Superstar stood tall in the end. It was the best match of the night in terms of pure wrestling with both men wanted to get a piece of each other.

In the women's division, Charlotte Flair pinned Rhea Ripley down to become the NXT Women's Champion. While, Bayley defended her Smackdown Women's Championship in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match.

While in part 1 of the mega event on Sunday, Braun Strowman beat the veteran Goldberg to become the Universal Champions for the first time on Sunday. Strowman, who is often known as the 'Monster amongst Men' overcame four spears from Goldberg to deliver the running power-slam to pin him down at the biggest event in WWE.

In the 36th edition of Wrestlemania, The Undertaker dominated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match to register the win the main event of the first night of Wrestlemania. It is touted as the match of the Wrestlemania this year.

The WWE is one of the very few sporting events which is running uninterrupted despite the deadly outbreak of coronavirus around the globe. The USA is one of the worst-hit countries from the pandemic, where there have been more than 300,000 cases of the virus so far, with more than 8,000 deaths. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the mega event -Wrestlemania was divided into two parts in closed doors at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.