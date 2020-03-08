Deepa Malik: A paralympian, a mother and a WOMAN

It was the year 1999 when Paralympian Deepa Malik's world turned upside down. She was diagnosed with a spinal tumor and after three grueling surgeries, Deepa got paralyzed from below her waist. No, quitting was not in her genes. After all, she was born in an Army family. She, instead, defied all notions and embraced life with utmost determination. The 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro was a watershed moment for Indian women's sport when Deepa Malik became the first woman to win a medal in Paralympic Games. She didn't just play her way but also changed perceptions about para-athletes in the country. Malik also delivers motivational lectures to inspire those having disabilities.

On International Women's Day, India TV Digital spoke to the lady at length, who continues to push her boundaries and inspires scores of other women too.

Giving out a message to not just women, but every individual, Malik said it is the moral duty of women to be empowered and educated. "Even if you are a homemaker, you bring up healthy children, raise them up, irrespective of their genders." The paralympian was of the view that each woman needs to make her own contribution and that people should see things with a holistic approach.

Talking about her driving force, Deepa Malik said the unfortunate incident in her life also came as a wake-up call. I was doing fine but not leading a purposeful life before this struck me, Malik added. The message that I want to put across remains: "Do not judge anyone on their physical appearance."

Gender gets multiplied with disabilities in it, the Paralympian said. My inspiration lies in the fact that I am comfortable in my own skin, the physical form that I am in, Malik said as she bared her heart out. She also feels confident with the fact that she has been able to impact society at large.

On what she faced, Malik said she was dejected and rejected for a medical condition that was not even a matter of choice. My family was confused as to how should they nurture me, she said, adding that it had both positive and negative aspects. I didn't want to be a burden or liability on anyone, Malik added.

On being asked which woman she looks upto in life, Malik had the most surprising response. My daughters, she quickly answered. "When I got paralysed, my daughters were 3 and 7-years-old, so I am confused if I brought them up or they did the same for me. Now they are my friends, holiday buddies, managers and whatnot." Malik said her daughters keep her updated with every development and bring in a modern perspective for her.

She said that belonging to an Army family only worked in her favour. "Army is one life prepared for the unseen with uncertainty always looming over. We were used to separations and living apart at times. Reversal of roles was an organic thing," Malik said. Further, she said: "When papa was away, my mom was the family man. When my husband had to be away because of Kargil War, then I became the family man."

Her mantra on Women's Day: Love yourself, believe in yourself, be confident in your skin and be happy.

