Vinesh Phogat qualifies for 2020 Olympics in 53kg category

Vinesh Phogat scored an impressive 8-2 win over the world championship silver medallist to secure her place at the Tokyo Games.

Nur-Sultan Published on: September 18, 2019 12:29 IST
India's star wrestler Vinesh Phogat (53kg) qualified for the 2020 Olympics after beating fancied American Sarah Hildebrandt in the World Championships here on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old scored an impressive 8-2 win over the world championship silver medallist to secure her place at the Tokyo Games.

Vinesh will wrestle in the bronze-medal bout against Maria Prevolaraki of Germany later on Wednesday.

Earlier, she had stormed to a 5-0 win over Ukraine's Yuliya Khalvadzhy in the first round of repechage in the 53kg category to remain in contention for an Olympic quota and a bronze medal. 

