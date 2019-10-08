Tuesday, October 08, 2019
     
  5. Simone Biles sets new record as US wins world gymnastics team gold

The U.S. team scored 172.330 points to beat second-placed Russia by 5.801 points and win its seventh consecutive team title at an Olympics or world championships.

Stuttgart, Germany Published on: October 08, 2019 20:47 IST
Image Source : AP

Team U.S.A. greets spectators during the official presentation ahead of the women's team final at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany

Simone Biles won a record 21st medal at the world gymnastics championships on Tuesday as the United States retained its women's team all-around title.

Biles' 15th career gold medal brings her a total of 21 medals, breaking a tie with the Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina for the most medals by a woman at the world championships. She's now two short of Vitaly Scherbo's all-time record among men or women of 23.

The U.S. team scored 172.330 points to beat second-placed Russia by 5.801 points and win its seventh consecutive team title at an Olympics or world championships.

Biles posted the best individual scores on the vault, balance beam and floor.

Italy took bronze, as China failed to win a women's team medal for the first time since the 2003 world championships.

