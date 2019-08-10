Saturday, August 10, 2019
     
Saurabh Verma, Ashwini-Sikki enter Hyderabad Open final

PTI PTI
Hyderabad Published on: August 10, 2019 18:52 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy

Reigning national champion Saurabh Verma entered the men's singles final with a straight-game win over Iskandar Zulkarnain of Malaysia at the Hyderabad Open BWF Tour Super 100 tournament on Saturday.

The 26-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who had won the Slovenia International in May, beat Zulkarnain 23-21 21-16 in a 48-minute semifinal clash.

The seventh-seeded Indian will face either Singapore's Loh Kean Yew or Korea's Heo Kwang Hee in the title clash on Sunday. 

Sourabh had won the Dutch Open Super 100 and Russian Open Super 100 titles last year.

The top-seeded Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy defeated Hong Kong's Fan Ka Yan and Wu Yi Ting 21-12 21-12 to enter their first final of the season.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medallists pair will face Korean combination of Baek Ha Na and Jung Kyung Eun in the summit clash.

