Sachin Tendulkar wishes Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday extended wishes to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday.

In a video posted on his official Twitter handle, Tendulkar said: "I would like to wish you on your 90th birthday. Honestly speaking, I do not remember the first time I listened to one of your songs."

"I do not think there has been a day when I have not listened to your song. You have always showered your blessings upon me. I still remember the time when you gave me handwritten lyrics of 'Tu Jahan jahan chalega'. That was the biggest gift for me that I have ever received. I will always remember that gift of yours."

Wishing @mangeshkarlata didi a very very Happy 90th birthday. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness. pic.twitter.com/AEWObUacuC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2019

"You have always loved me like your son and have blessed me. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness," he added.

'The Nightingale of Bollywood' has been like a mother to Tendulkar, as the two share a very strong bond.

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in the country who has been awarded with Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan and many more. In 1989, she was bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.