Parupalli Kashyap disappointed with BWF for not freezing ranking in wake of COVID-19

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Friday said he is disappointed with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) as it has still not frozen the ranking of the players following the cancellation of a series of Olympic qualifying tournaments owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kashyap and his wife and star shuttler Saina Nehwal, who was chasing a berth at the Tokyo Games, had earlier suggested that the qualification period for the Tokyo Olympics be extended in the light of tournaments getting cancelled due to coronavirus.

"I hope there's some effort being made to extend/change the qualification period . The ranking is still not frozen .. points of last years Swiss open have been removed. ATP froze the ranking .. we should learn from tennis. Disappointing!" Kashyap, a former Commonwealth Games champion, wrote on his twitter handle.

The Olympic qualification period ends on April 28 with the top-16 players in singles making the cut for Tokyo Games.

Saina and Kidambi Srikanth are on the fringe of qualification and need to improve rankings but with all tournaments being put on hold in the light of the deadly virus, there is little hope of them making it to the Olympics.

On Thursday, Kashyap had termed the statement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) encouraging athletes to continue training for the Tokyo Games as a joke, saying it "makes no sense" as the government has shut down all the training centres due to the COVID-19 pandemic.