Olympians, world c'ship participants to get direct entry to NIS Patiala's coaching course

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The participants from Olympics and World C'ships, as well as the Asian Games and CWG medal winners will be getting coaching course at NIS Patiala.

Olympic and World Championship participants along with medal-winners from Asian or Commonwealth Games will be given direct entry to the prestigious coaching course at the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, as per the revised criteria unveiled by SAI on Friday.

In May, Sports Authority of India (SAI) announced that 46 eminent athletes will get direct entry to the prestigious coaching diploma courses in Patiala in a revamp of the institute's admission policy which will also ensure increased seats and an online exam system.

But to ensure larger participation from eminent athletes in the course, the SAI has decided to tweak a few admission criteria.

"Earlier, it was mandatory for an applicant to have won a medal in the Senior World Championship, however, in the new criteria athletes who have participated in the event are also eligible to apply," a SAI statement read.

"The criteria of winning a gold medal in the Asian or Commonwealth Games has been replaced by winning any medal -- gold, silver or bronze -- in either of the events," it added.

"Elite athletes who have participated in Olympics are automatically qualified to apply for the course."

The SAI further said that participation of elite athletes in coaching is important to cater to the growing demands of modern sport.

"The inclusion of eminent Indian athletes in the coaching profession is important since there is a growing need to cater to the evolving needs of the growing sports ecosystem of India and to attract the best available talent in the country," it said.

SAI said the 46 eminent athletes will be chosen for 23 sports (1 male, 1 female coach in each discipline), and will not have to appear for the entrance exam, which has been made online.

"All eminent athletes who are shortlisted for the course directly, will however have to take the medical and physical tests alongside other candidates."

In case of two eminent athletes applying from the same discipline, a point-system has been put in place to identify the final candidate, it further said.

The SAI has also decided to extend the last date of submission of online application for enrolment to the course to July 31 in view of the relaxation of criteria.

