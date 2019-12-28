Saturday, December 28, 2019
     
  5. Mary Kom beats Nikhat Zareen to make Indian team for Olympic qualifiers

New Delhi Published on: December 28, 2019 13:13 IST
Mary Kom
Image Source : TWITTER: @BFI_OFFICIAL

File photo of Mary Kom

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) defeated Nikhat Zareen in a split verdict trial bout to make the Indian team for next year's Olympic qualifiers in China.

In a bout which had very few clear punches, Mary Kom prevailed 9-1 to make the squad.

In other results, two-time world silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) was upstaged by a swift-moving Sakshi Chaudhary. Lather, also an Asian medallist, couldn't cope with Chaudhury's relentless attack.

In the 60kg category, former world champion L Sarita Devi lost to national champion Simranjit Kaur. It was once again a battle of pace as Kaur outwitted Sarita with her precise hitting and quick reflexes. 

