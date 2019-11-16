Indian challenge at Hong Kong Open ends as Kidambi Srikanth loses in semis

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Kidambi Srikanth

The Indian challenge at the ongoing Hong Kong Open 2019 badminton tournament came to an end as Kidambi Srikanth went down in the semi-final to Lee Cheuk Yiu in straight games here on Saturday.

Srikanth, who was trailing 3-11 at mid-break in the first game, lost the first contest 9-21.

In the second game, Srikanth showed signs of a comeback as he was leading 11-8 at mid-break. Srikanth had a game point but the Hong Kong shuttler held his nerve and managed to take the second game 25-23.

Earlier, ace India shuttler P.V. Sindhu had also bowed out of the tournament as she lost a close match to Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand.

Saina Nehwal had crashed out on the opening day of the tournament after going down against China's Cai Yan Yan in straight games.