Conor McGregor, former UFC star, hints at big transition to WWE

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Conor McGregor on Wednesday hinted at a massive transition to WWE with a social media post.

Taking to Instagram, McGregor's company, The Mac Life, wrote, “'All of the belts' Do you think we’ll ever see the McGregor billi strut in the WWE?" along with a picture of him posing with both the UFC belt and the WWE belt.

In one of his Instagram posts, McGregor shared the same post and captioned it: "McMahon Vs McGregor CEO Flashmatch". And present WWE champions Drew McIntyre reacted by shutting the idea of grabbing his title.

Talking to Twitter, he wrote, "Big man @TheNotoriousMMA picking a fight with ANOTHER 70 year old, you couldn’t drop a guy in a pub, you have no chance against Vince. You’re just the latest guy thinking he can have his PR team stick my title on his shoulder & walk into our world. Stick to whiskey McTapper."

Big man @TheNotoriousMMA picking a fight with ANOTHER 70 year old, you couldn’t drop a guy in a pub, you have no chance against Vince. You’re just the latest guy thinking he can have his PR team stick my title on his shoulder & walk into our world. Stick to whiskey McTapper https://t.co/kwgt0EKdAa — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 2, 2020

This is the first time that McGregor has been linked to joining WWE since the first rumour emerged in 2017 and then again in 2019. Notably, Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez are the only two WWE stars to have made a successful move from UFC.

