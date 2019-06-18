Boxer Amir Khan out to avenge Pakistan's loss in World Cup against India in fight versus Neeraj Goyat

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Amir Khan out to avenge Pakistan's loss in World Cup against India in fight versus Neeraj Goyat

After Pakistan's humiliating loss to India in their World Cup fixture, boxer Amir Khan has said that he would love to advice Sarfaraz Ahmed's team and even promised to avenge the defeat in his next bout against India's pro-boxer Neeraj Goyat.

"Would love to help Pakistan cricket team with some advice on how to stay fit and strong. How to be disciplined on food, diet, and training. The team has talent but need to improve on strength and conditioning and focus," Amir tweeted on Monday.

Amir, the Pakistan origin British boxer, said he would take revenge of Pakistan's defeat against Goyat in their upcoming fight scheduled on July 12.

"Pakistan lost to India today in World Cup. Come July 12th, I will avenge the loss and knock out Neeraj Goyat on our upcoming fight in Saudi Arabia," he said.

After Pakistan's 89-run loss to India, questions were raised over the fitness of players by many former cricketers and supporters. One of the fans even claimed that Pakistani players were eating pizza and burgers before the much-anticipated clash against India and their fitness levels are so poor that they should give up cricket and wrestle.

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis also said that if the 1992 champions need to compete against India, they need to work on their fitness.

"Culture needs to change first and then the fitness level needs to match the Indian players," Younis wrote in a column for the International Cricket Council.

Khan, a two-time World Champion and Olympic silver medallist will take on the Indian pro at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah -- nicknamed the "The Shining Jewel" in a fight for the WBC Pearl World Championship.