Who is Sarabjot Singh? Know career highlights of ace shooter who made 1.4 billion Indians proud in Paris

Sarabjot Singh partnered Manu Bhaker to register his name in history as the duo helped India claim its second bronze medal in the 10m air pistol category at the Paris Olympics.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2024 14:35 IST
Sarabjot Singh.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sarabjot Singh.

Sarabjot Singh brought laurels to 1.4 billion Indians as he paired up with another young shooting sensation Manu Bhaker to help India claim its second bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. The Indian duo defeated Oh Ye-jin and Lee Won-ho of South Korea 16-10 in the final of the 10m air pistol mixed team event to clinch bronze.

Who is Sarabjot Singh?

 

This is not the first time Sarabjot Singh has made India proud at a major event. Sarabjot was a part of the Indian trio comprising Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal, who beat China to win the gold in the 10m air pistol team event at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Sarabjot's success at the Asian Games was not just limited to the men's team event. He partnered with Divya T.S. to guide India to a silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

The dynamic pair of Sarabjot and Divya had lost to China’s Bowen Zhang and Ranxin Jiang 16-14 in the gold medal match.

Career achievements of Sarabjot Singh

Tournament Event Medal
2024 Paris Olympics 10m air pistol mixed event Bronze
2022 Asian Games 10m air pistol team event Gold
2022 Asian Games 10m air pistol mixed team event Silver
2023 Bhopal World Cup 10m air pistol men Gold
2023 Baku World Cup 10m Air Pistol Mix Team Gold
2023 Changwon Asian Championships 10m air pistol Bronze
2019 Doha Asian Championships 10m Air Pistol (Men's Team) Bronze
2019 Doha Asian Championships 10m Air Pistol (Mix Team) Gold
2019 Suhl World Championship 10m Air Pistol Jr. Men (Individual) Gold
2019 Germany Junior World Cup 10m Air Pistol Men(Individual) Silver
2019 Germany Junior World Cup 10m Air Pistol (Team) Gold
2019 Germany Junior World Cup 10m Air Pistol (Mix Team) Silver

Sarabjot was hurting after missing out on a medal in the 10m air pistol men's event three days ago. He confessed that he was under a lot of pressure and the bronze medal match against the top-tier South Koreans was "very tough".

"I'm feeling good, the game was very tough and there was a lot of pressure, I am very happy," said the 22-year-old shooter from Ambala after the bronze-medal finish.

 

 

