Paris Olympics 2024, Hockey: India huff and puff their way to a 1-1 draw against Argentina

Captain Harmanpreet Singh's 59th minute conversion on the penalty corner helped India hold Argentina to a draw in their

India got through a lucky escape in their second Pool B encounter in hockey at the Paris Olympics as they held Argentina to a 1-1 draw in a tightly fought contest on Monday, July 29. A missed penalty stroke in the 37th minute was probably the turning point of the game for Argentina as they were dominating the contest since scoring a field goal in the 22nd minute. That 1-0 lead lasted for 36 minutes before skipper Harmanpreet Singh finally converted a penalty corner for India to give his side a breakthrough in the dying moments.

India may not have won the contest, but Craig Fulton and Co will be glad that they didn't drop all of their points to keep hopes of qualification for the quarter-finals and hopefully a podium finish alive in Paris.

