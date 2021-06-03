Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Oman pips India to become host of first Hockey5s World Cup 2024

Oman has beaten India, Pakistan and Singapore to win the bid to host the first edition of the FIH Hockey5s World Cups for men and women, to be played in January 2024. Matches will take place in Omani capital Muscat, the FIH announced on Thursday.

The Hockey5s flagship event is a brand-new FIH competition. Sixteen teams per gender – three per continent plus Oman as hosts -- will take part in the maiden edition. Continental Hockey5s qualifiers for the World Cup will be organised next year.

"We're convinced that Hockey5s will play a key role in the growth of hockey worldwide. This is why this World Cup has been created, as well as a Hockey5s World Tour, which we are currently working on and which fans and athletes will have a glimpse of soon with the FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2021 event," said FIH CEO Thierry Weil.

Upon recommendation from the task force events bidding -- comprising Executive Board members of all five continental federations), the Executive Board of the FIH -- has appointed Oman as the host country for the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cups, said the FIH statement.

"I am very pleased and delighted. We happily undertake this great responsibility to deliver the first ever FIH Hockey 5s World Cup at the highest possible standard. We will build state-of-the-art facilities and provide best conditions for the athletes," said Oman Hockey Association president Captain Talib Al Wahaibi.

"Winning the rights to host this innovative and attractive hockey tournament will open up great horizons and showcase the Sultanate of Oman around the world."