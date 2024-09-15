India vs South Korea semifinal live streaming: When and where to watch Asian Champions Trophy clash in India?

Follow us on Image Source : HOCKEY INDIA Indian hockey team.

India vs South Korea semifinal live streaming: India and South Korea are set to face off each other in the second semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 as the tournament moves into the knockout stages. Defending champions and undefeated India are two steps away from adding the fifth title to their name.

The Koreans stand first in their path as the 2021 champions look to cause an upset. South Korea, the 2021 champions, come into this game with only one loss in the tournament and that was against Harmanpreet Singh's Indian team.

India are the only undefeated team in this event, having won all of their five matches so far. "We came into this tournament with very little rest or preparations after our Olympic campaign. Despite that, I am happy with how the team has done to progress into the semifinal stage. We had a good training session on Sunday evening and the mood in the team is quite upbeat. Korea is a tough team, they defend very well and can counter attack fast and skillfully," Harmanpreet Singh said.

The Men in Blue last defeated Pakistan 2-1 in a closely fought game on Saturday. Reflecting on the game, the Indian skipper said, "I think there was a bit of nerves in the match against Pakistan. After their goal, there was a bit of panic especially with some of the youngsters in the squad playing against them for the first time. While the focus tomorrow will be on ourselves, it will be interesting to watch how Pakistan to do against China."

India vs South Korea semifinal live streaming details

When is the India vs South Korea semifinal?

The India vs South Korea semifinal will take place on Monday, September 16.

At what time will the India vs South Korea semifinal begin?

The India vs South Korea semifinal will begin at 3:30 PM IST

How to watch the India vs South Korea semifinal in India?

Fans can catch the India vs South Korea semifinal live on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD channels. For digital streaming, one can go to SonyLIV app.