India vs Pakistan, Hockey Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming: When & where to watch IND vs PAK Final of tournament

India vs Pakistan, Hockey Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming: India and Pakistan clash against each other in the finale of the Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2023. Defending champions India and Pakistan have been the most dominant teams of the tournament and have registered big wins in the Pool stages. It's now down to that match for which 10 teams were fighting in the league stage.

Both India and Pakistan are undefeated in the tournament. They have thrashed the opposition sides. Interestingly, both the arch-rivals were drawn in the same Pool A. India defeated Chinese Taipei in their first encounter by 18-0, before beating Japan by 3-1. India and Pakistan then played a 1-1 stalemate, before India thrashed Thailand by 17-0.

The Defending champions then defeated the Republic of Korea by 9-1, whereas Pakistan thumped Malaysia by 6-2. Notably, this will be the fourth final between these two teams in the tournament. Here are all the Live Streaming details.

When is the IND vs PAK Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2023 Final?

The IND vs PAK Final will be played on June 1

At what time does IND vs PAK Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2023 Final?

The IND vs PAK Final will begin at 9:30 PM.

Where is the IND vs PAK Final match being played?

The IND vs PAK Final will be played at the Salalah Sports Complex in Oman

Where can you watch IND vs PAK Final on TV in India?

There is no telecast for IND vs PAK Hockey Final match

Where can you watch IND vs PAK Hockey Final online in India?

One can watch the IND vs PAK Hockey Final online on watch.hockey

