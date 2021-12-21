India vs Japan Semifinal Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live Online

Manpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team will take on Asian Games Champions Japan in the semifinal encounter of the Asian Champions Trophy to be played at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.
Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021
Match details
Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Semifinal
India vs Japan
December 21 (Tuesday), 2021
5:30 PM IST
Venue Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka
India Squad
Goalkeepers – Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera; Defenders – Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor; Midfielders – Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh; Forwards – Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra.
Live streaming
India vs Japan Semifinal match in Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 is available on Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar.