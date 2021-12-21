India vs Japan Semifinal Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live Online

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ HOCKEY INDIA File photo

Manpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team will take on Asian Games Champions Japan in the semifinal encounter of the Asian Champions Trophy to be played at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021

Match details

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Semifinal

India vs Japan

December 21 (Tuesday), 2021

5:30 PM IST

Venue Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka

India Squad

Goalkeepers – Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera; Defenders – Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor; Midfielders – Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh; Forwards – Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra.

Live streaming

India vs Japan Semifinal match in Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 is available on Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar.