Tuesday, December 21, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Bill to link Aadhaar with Voter ID passed in Rajya Sabha
  • Bill to increase age of marriage of girls from 18 to 21 years tabled in Lok Sabha, referred to Standing Committee
  • BSP MP Danish Ali tests Covid positive, attended Parliament yesterday
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Hockey
  5. India vs Japan Semifinal Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live Online

India vs Japan Semifinal Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live Online

Indian team is unbeaten in the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 with wins against Japan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and a draw against Korea.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Dhaka Updated on: December 21, 2021 17:18 IST
File photo
Image Source : TWITTER/ HOCKEY INDIA

File photo

Manpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team will take on Asian Games Champions Japan in the semifinal encounter of the Asian Champions Trophy to be played at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021

Match details

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Semifinal

India vs Japan

December 21 (Tuesday), 2021

5:30 PM IST

Venue Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka

India Squad 

Goalkeepers – Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera; Defenders – Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor; Midfielders – Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh; Forwards – Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra.

Live streaming 

India vs Japan Semifinal match in Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 is available on Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News