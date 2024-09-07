Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Full schedule, fixtures, squads and live streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian hockey team players during the Olympic Games match in Paris on August 8, 2024

The top-six hockey teams are set to get the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 underway in China from Sunday, September 8. India will enter the tournament as the defending champions and title favourites after their Bronze success in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian side will begin their campaign against hosts China on Sunday. All teams will play against each other in a single round-robin format and the top four teams will qualify for the semi-final fixtures. The eighth edition of the tournament will feature India, Pakistan, China, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia. All 19 matches, including the final, will be played in Hulunbuir and the final will take place on September 17.

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Schedule

11:00 AM, September 8, Sunday - South Korea vs Japan

01:15 PM, September 8, Sunday - Malaysia vs Pakistan

03:30 PM, September 8, Sunday - India vs China

11:00 PM, September 9, Monday - South Korea vs Pakistan

01:15 PM, September 9, Monday - India vs Japan

03:00 PM, September 9, Monday - China vs Malaysia

11:00 AM, September 11, Wednesday - Pakistan vs Japan

01:15 PM, September 11, Wednesday - Malaysia vs India

03:30 PM, September 11, Wednesday - China vs South Korea

11:00 AM, September 12, Thursday - Japan vs Malaysia

01:15 PM, September 12, Thursday - South Korea vs India

03:30 PM, September 12, Thursday - Pakistan vs China

11:00 AM, September 14, Saturday - Malaysia vs South Korea

01:15 PM, September 14, Saturday - India vs Pakistan

03:30 PM, September 14, Saturday - Japan vs China

10:30 AM, September 16, Monday - 5th-6th place play-off

01:10 PM, September 16, Monday - 1st Semi-final

03:30 PM, September 16, Monday - 2nd Semi-final

01:00 PM, September 17, Tuesday - Third-place play-off

03:30 PM, September 17, Tuesday - Final

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming & Telecast

The Indian hockey fans can enjoy the live telecast of all Asian Champions Trophy matches on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels. Indian users can also watch the live streaming of all games on the SonyLiv application and website.

India Squad for Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit.

Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen.

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh.