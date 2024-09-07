Saturday, September 07, 2024
     
Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Full schedule, fixtures, squads and live streaming details

The defending champions India will begin their Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 campaign against the hosts China on September 8 and will clash against three-time champions and arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 in Hulunbuir.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2024 19:29 IST
Asian Champions Trophy 2024
Image Source : GETTY Indian hockey team players during the Olympic Games match in Paris on August 8, 2024

The top-six hockey teams are set to get the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 underway in China from Sunday, September 8. India will enter the tournament as the defending champions and title favourites after their Bronze success in the Paris Olympics 2024. 

Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian side will begin their campaign against hosts China on Sunday. All teams will play against each other in a single round-robin format and the top four teams will qualify for the semi-final fixtures. The eighth edition of the tournament will feature India, Pakistan, China, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia. All 19 matches, including the final, will be played in Hulunbuir and the final will take place on September 17. 

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Schedule

  • 11:00 AM, September 8, Sunday - South Korea vs Japan
  • 01:15 PM, September 8, Sunday - Malaysia vs Pakistan
  • 03:30 PM, September 8, Sunday - India vs China
  • 11:00 PM, September 9, Monday - South Korea vs Pakistan
  • 01:15 PM, September 9, Monday - India vs Japan
  • 03:00 PM, September 9, Monday - China vs Malaysia
  • 11:00 AM, September 11, Wednesday - Pakistan vs Japan
  • 01:15 PM, September 11, Wednesday - Malaysia vs India
  • 03:30 PM, September 11, Wednesday - China vs South Korea
  • 11:00 AM, September 12, Thursday - Japan vs Malaysia
  • 01:15 PM, September 12, Thursday - South Korea vs India
  • 03:30 PM, September 12, Thursday - Pakistan vs China
  • 11:00 AM, September 14, Saturday -  Malaysia vs South Korea
  • 01:15 PM, September 14, Saturday -  India vs Pakistan
  • 03:30 PM, September 14, Saturday -  Japan vs China
  • 10:30 AM, September 16, Monday - 5th-6th place play-off
  • 01:10 PM, September 16, Monday - 1st Semi-final
  • 03:30 PM, September 16, Monday - 2nd Semi-final
  • 01:00 PM, September 17, Tuesday - Third-place play-off
  • 03:30 PM, September 17, Tuesday - Final

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming & Telecast

The Indian hockey fans can enjoy the live telecast of all Asian Champions Trophy matches on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels. Indian users can also watch the live streaming of all games on the SonyLiv application and website. 

India Squad for Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit.

Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen.

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh.

