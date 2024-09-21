Title contenders Max Verstappen and Lando Norris take front row on grid at Singapore Grand Prix 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024
     
In a major boost to his chances for the 2024 Drivers' Championship title, McLaren's Lando Norris has taken the pole at the Singapore Grand Prix 2024 ahead of the leader Max Verstappen. The duo will be followed by Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in the second row.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2024 21:03 IST
Singapore Grand Prix 2024 Qualifying Results
Image Source : GETTY Singapore Grand Prix 2024 Qualifying Results

Lando Norris has taken the pole at the Singapore Grand Prix 2024 after emerging as the fastest driver in the qualifying session at Marina Bay on Saturday, September 21. McLaren racer starts ahead of the 2024 Drivers' Championship title leader Max Verstappen in the front row on the grid for the main race on Sunday.

Norris remains the closest contender to Verstappen for the 2024 title with the Dutchman flying on top with 59 points despite not winning in the last seven races. The three-time world champion fell just 0.02 seconds short of Norris in the Q3 session to take the second place.

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell occupy the second row in a big boost to their performances after some disappointing results in the recent races. The latest Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner Oscar Piastri is set to start from the fifth position on the grid alongside Haas' Nico Hulkenberg. 

In a poor display for Ferrari, Carlos Sainz hit the wall to finish tenth in the Q3 session while Charles Leclerc was forced to ninth position after exceeding track limits in the final session. 

  1. Lando Norris (McLaren) - 1:29.525
  2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1:29.728
  3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 1:29.841
  4. George Russell (Mercedes) - 1:29.867
  5. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 1:29.953
  6. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) - 1:30.115
  7. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - 1:30.214
  8. Yuki Tsunoda (RB) - 1:30.354
  9. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 1:29.747 (Q2)
  10. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 1:30.108 (Q2)
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Formula 1 Section

