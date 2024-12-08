Lando Norris helps McLaren win constructors' title for first time since 1998, Hamilton bids adieu to Mercedes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

McLaren were favourites to win the Formula 1 constructors title in 2024 and they did it finally at the Abu Dhabi GP but not without a drama in the finale of the season. After Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri started on P1 and P2 for McLaren and title rivals Ferrari drivers split on P3 (Carlos Sainz) and P19 (Charles Leclerc), the papaya squad was set to end their 26-year-long wait for a constructors' title. But there was a twist in their script.

Piastri and 2024 champion Max Verstappen had a collision on Turn 1 as both the drivers went for a spin. The incident and a 10-second penalty for another collision with Franco Colapinto on the next lap had sent Piastri way down the order. Ferrari were breathing under the neck as Leclerc had gained 11 places from 19 to 8th in the first lap and then came at P3 when he pitted.

Norris had a nervy time as he led the race with the two Ferraris behind him. The British team could have conceded the title had Norris dropped down to third or out of the race but he took the chequered flag to win the final race and take McLaren to their first constructors' title since 1998. McLaren ended the season with 666 points, 14 ahead of Ferrari.

Behind Norris came Sainz and Leclerc in their Ferrari to take second and third. This was Sainz's last race for the Italian team as he moves to Williams for the next year.

Hamilton's chapter with Mercedes closed

It was a decorated chapter for legendary Lewis Hamilton with one of the strongest teams in F1 history Mercedes, but the chapter is now finished. Hamilton bids adieu to the team for which he raced since 2013, won six titles and had so many memories to cherish.

He took P4 in his final race for the team as he went past teammate George Russell in the final stages of the 58-lap race. The Brit was emotional at the end of the race and posed with his car after making some donuts on the track. He will now be joining Ferrari from next year, replacing Sainz and partnering with Leclerc.

Norris was in all happiness after taking P1. "Woooohoooohooo! Congrats everyone," he said on the team radio after the race. "Incredible. Well done everyone, so proud of you all. Thank you so much, it's been a special year," he added before signing off with "Next year's going to be my year too."