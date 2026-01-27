Michael Schumacher health update: Formula 1 legend no longer bedridden after 2013 ski accident Michael Schumacher suffered a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in the French Alps at Meribel in December 2013. He has been kept away from the public eye with hardly any updates on his health available. However, as per a recent report, Schumacher is no longer bedridden.

New Delhi:

In a major health update on Michael Schumacher, the Formula One legend is no longer bedridden, the Daily Mail reported. Schumacher, who suffered a horrific crash while skiing in December 2013, has reportedly shown rare signs of progress.

As per the report, Schumacher is now up in a wheelchair and has been able to be wheeled around the family's properties of £30million in Majorca and a £50million residence in Gland.

Schumacher is cared by his wife Corinna and a team of nurses and therapists, all of whom keep a round-the-clock watch on him. His health updates have been private, with the family doing its best to keep him out of public attention ever since he suffered the brain damage following his crash while skiing at the French Alps resort.

There were rumours that Schumacher was battling pseudocoma, or locked-in syndrome, a condition in which patients are conscious and aware, but only able to respond by blinking. However, the rumours were found to be inaccurate.

'The feeling is he understands some of the things going on around him, but probably not all of them,' a source said as quoted by Daily Mail.

3 people sentenced for blackmailing Schumacher's family

Meanwhile, three people were sentenced to prison for up to three years for their attempt to blackmail Schumacher's family for USD 15.6M last year. The perpetrators demanded the said amount from the family to avoid releasing hundreds of private photos and videos of the family, as well as digitised copies of Schumacher's medical records.

The main defendant was sentenced to prison by a district court in Wuppertal, western Germany, while his son received a six-month suspended sentence and a fine of 1,200 Euros, news agency dpa had reported. The main defendant had previous convictions.

a former security guard for the family, who was another defendant, received a two-year suspended sentence and a fine of 2,400 Euros for aiding and abetting the other two men. Judge Birgit Neubert said the former security worker made the most significant contribution to the crime through his breach of trust, dpa reported.

The family has shielded Schumacher from public view since his serious skiing accident in December 2013. Schumacher was skiing in the French Alps at Meribel when he fell and his head hit a rock, resulting in a near-fatal brain injury.