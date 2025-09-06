Formula 1: Pierre Gasly extends contract with Alpine until 2028 Pierre Gasly had a contract with Alpine until the end of the 2026 season. He has now penned a extended deal with the French manufacturer that will see him race for them until the end of 2028.

French driver Pierre Gasly has extended his stay with Alpine until 2028. Gasly's previous contract with the French-based manufacturer was until the end of 2026; however, both sides were willing for and extension.

Ahead of the Italian GP, Gasly has penned a two-year extension with Alpine, the team for which he has been racing since 2023. Gasly has been a vital cog for Alpine and has helped them finish sixth in the Teams’ Championship in 2024.

In a statement, Alpine praised Gasly for showing his commitment to the team. "The deal reaffirms Pierre’s commitment to Alpine and cements Alpine’s belief in Pierre as the driver to lead the team into the new regulation era in 2026 and beyond, under the leadership of Flavio Briatore and with the full backing of Renault Group led by the new CEO Francois Provost," Alpine said in a statement.

Gasly felt 'thrilled' to have penned a long-term deal with the team. "I’m thrilled to commit my long-term future to Alpine. As a Frenchman, especially driving for a French car company, it makes me feel very proud," the French racer said.

"Since I joined in 2023, I have always felt that this team is the right place to be for the future. "Flavio’s support and belief in me, Francois’ commitment to the Formula 1 project, as well as the people we have in Enstone made this a natural decision, and I want to be here in years to come and deliver on our joint objective: to win races and World Championships.

"We’re all in this together, and I look forward to continuing this special story."

While Alpine have locked in their lead driver for the future, they have still not been able to find his partner for a similar run. They replaced Jack Doohan with Williams loanee Franco Colapinto at Imola; however, his future is not assured beyond this season.

The team is currently placed last in the teams' championship this year, with only 20 points to their name. However, they are hopeful of a turnaround next season when they will be using a Mercedes engine as the sport enters a new era of rule changes to aerodynamics and engines