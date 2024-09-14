Charles Leclerc claims pole at F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024; Norris to start at 17th, Verstappen at 6th

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ferrari race Charles Leclerc at Baku City Circuit on September 14, 2024

Charles Leclerc clinched the top spot on the grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix race on Saturday, September 14. Ferrari driver emerged fastest in the qualifying round to beat his teammate Carlos Sainz and McLaren's Oscar Piastri to take the pole at Baku City Circuit.

In the biggest news from the qualifying, the title challenger Lando Norris finished 17th in a big blow for himself and McLaren in the Drivers' Championship in 2024. The British driver registered his best lap in 1:43.609s failing to qualify for the Q2 session in a shock for the fans.

“There's a long race ahead, we have some good tyres in the bank, I'm still hopeful we can get a good result," Norris told Sky Sports after the qualifying round. "I think the car is quick. Bit frustrating, but nothing I can do.”

After a memorable win at the Italian Grand Prix two weeks ago, Leclerc continued his momentum with the fastest lap on Saturday. He clocked 1:41.365 to beat Piastri for the pole while Sainz took the third spot to boost Ferrari's bid for the Constructors' Championship where they are just 39 points behind leaders Red Bull Racing.

The defending champion Max Verstappen's poor run continued as he will be starting from sixth position on the grid for the main race on Sunday. His teammate Sergio Perez claimed the fourth place ahead of Mercedes' George Russell who has struggled for the form in the recent races.

