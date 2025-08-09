Who is Benjamin Sesko? Manchester United sign Slovenian forward for €85 million Manchester United sign Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko for a deal that can go up to €85 million. He was revealed ahead of the Red Devils' pre-season friendly against Florentina at Old Trafford. This was United's third forward signing of the season.

MANCHESTER:

Manchester United have secured the signing of Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in a deal that could reach €85 million ($99 million), marking the club’s third forward acquisition this summer. The 22-year-old forward has committed to a five-year contract, as United intensifies efforts to revive their attacking prowess following a dismal Premier League campaign.

Last season, the Ruben Amorim side endured their worst finish in the Premier League era, ending in 15th place with just 42 points, which was barely above the relegation zone. Their goal-scoring struggles were stark, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee combining for a mere 18 goals in all competitions. United were among the lowest scorers in the league, with only four teams netting fewer times, including three sides that ultimately faced relegation. The team also suffered a record 18 losses, highlighting the urgent need for a fresh attacking overhaul.

Sesko joins Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, United’s other new forward signings in the transfer window, as part of a strategic rebuild. Cunha, who tallied 17 goals last season, and Mbeumo, who scored 20 league goals for Brentford, bring valuable Premier League experience and goal-scoring pedigree to the squad. The addition of Sesko adds height, physicality, and a promising goal threat. Standing at 1.95 meters, Sesko has drawn comparisons to former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, known for his aerial dominance and technical skill.

Sesko’s past at RB Leipzig

During his time at Leipzig, Sesko demonstrated consistent improvement, netting 14 goals in his first season and 13 in the subsequent campaign. He has also contributed six goals across 28 Champions League appearances with Leipzig and Salzburg. Internationally, Sesko boasts 16 goals in 41 appearances for Slovenia.

Reflecting on his move, Sesko expressed excitement about United’s future prospects, emphasising the club’s ambition to challenge for major trophies again soon.

“The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future. When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon,” Sesko said.