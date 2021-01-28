Watch: Thomas Tuchel begins Chelsea era with 820 passes in draw vs Wolves

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chelsea's Kai Havertz reaches for the ball at the Stamford Bridge in London on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge of Chelsea ended in a 0-0 draw at home to Wolves.

A new 3-4-2-1 formation. A funky deployment of some players, including two No. 10s and a forward in Callum Hudson-Odoi at wing back. A possession-based approach resulted in more passes made (820) than any other team in a single game this season.

Thomas Tuchel certainly put his tactical stamp on Chelsea in his first match in charge of the team. A win proved elusive for the German coach, however.

In a game that highlighted the size of the job facing Tuchel following his arrival Tuesday as Frank Lampard's replacement, Chelsea labored to a 0-0 draw with Wolves that heralded the start of another era at a club where managerial changes are commonplace.

Tuchel, who took charge of just one training session ahead of the game, said he was “very happy with what I saw.”

“I liked the attitude and energy," he said, "and I just told the team that I will not allow anybody to doubt from here.”

Still, Chelsea is languishing in eighth place, five points off the top four, and has just two wins from its last nine games.

“I’m absolutely sure we have the capacity to hurt everybody in every league and competition," Tuchel said, "and it’s my job to bring evidence of that as fast as possible.”

(With inputs from AP.)