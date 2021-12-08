LIVE Streaming UEFA Champions League Manchester United vs BSC Young Boys: When and Where to Watch Online, TV

Wednesday, December 08, 2021
     
Manchester United vs BSC Young Boys Live Streaming: Get full details on when and where to watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming football Online.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 08, 2021 20:40 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo.

UEFA Champions League Live Sitting at the top of the table in Group F, Manchester United will be aiming for a point at least to seal off their top spot as second-placed Villarreal are just three points behind them and will be facing Atlatana in Italy. United's Wednesday night's Swiss opponent BSC Young Boys only has a slim chance of finishing third, needing a win at the group winners United and hoping for a favour from Villarreal at Atalanta.

What time will Manchester United vs Young Boys match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester United and Young Boys will be played on Thursday, December 9 at the Old Trafford.

What TV channel will show Manchester United vs Young Boys match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Young Boys.

How can I live stream Manchester United vs Young Boys fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Manchester United vs Young Boys match on the SonyLIV app.

