Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV U-17 Women's FIFA WC: When and How to watch India vs Brazil FIFA U-17 Women's match live in India?

The Indian U-17 Women’s team will look to end the group campaign on high as they host Brazil at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The clash will officially drop curtains on India’s campaign after they lost 8-0 and 3-0 to USA and Morocco respectively in their opening two matches. Ahead of the final encounter, here is all you need to know and the live streaming details.

Image Source : GETTYIndia in U-17 Women's World Cup 2022

After the back-to-back defeats against Morocco and the USA, who smashed them 8-0 in their opener, India head coach Thomas Dennerby concluded that the team is not up to the mark technically.

He wants his girls to be more confident with the ball while building their attacks when they play Brazil in their final match.

Standings in Group A

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 United States 2 1 1 0 9 1 +8 4 2 Brazil 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 3 Morocco 2 1 0 1 3 1 +2 3 4 India 2 0 0 2 0 11 −11 0

When does India vs Brazil FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup match kicks-off?

The India vs Brazil FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup match kicks-off at 8:00 PM IST on Monday, 17 October.

ALSO READ I T20 World Cup 2022: All You need to know in the T20 WC Round 1 and Warm-Up matches on Day 2

Where does India vs Brazil FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup match take place?

The India vs Brazil FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup match takes place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

Where can you watch India vs Brazil FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup match on TV?

The India vs Brazil FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 Network in India.

Where can you Live stream India vs Brazil FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup match?

The India vs Brazil FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be streamed Live on the Voot and JioTV app and website.

Latest Sports News