T20 World Cup 2022: All You need to know as 12 teams in action on Day 2 in T20 WC Round 1 and Warm-Up matches

Highlights 12 teams will be in action on Day 2 as India play Australia and New Zealand play South Africa

Scotland and West Indies will also be in action in Round 1 of T20 World Cup 2022

England, Pakistan, Bangladesh will also take center stage in their respective matches

Having raised the curtains for the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 16), the Day 1 was full of thrills and spills as minnows Namibia stunned Sri Lanka to start on winning note. Setting the tone, the Day 2 of the T20 World Cup will see not less than 12 teams in action as the likes of India, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand start their warm-up matches. On the flip side, West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe will be in action in the Round 1 matches to secure a place in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage.

Here are all details about the Day 2 (Morning session IST)

India vs Australia, 1st Warm-up match - The Gabba, Brisbane

South Africa vs New Zealand, 1st Warm-up match - Allan Border Field, Brisbane

West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Round 1 match, Group B - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Here are all details about the Day 2 (Afternoon session IST)

England vs Pakistan, 1st Warm-up match, The Gabba, Brisbane

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Warm-up match - Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Zimbabwe vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Round 1 match, Group B - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

When will the morning session matches in the T20 World Cup 2022 start in India?

All the T20 World Cup 2022 matches in the morning session will start at 9:30 AM IST.

When will the afternoon session matches in the T20 World Cup 2022 start in India?

All the T20 World Cup 2022 matches in the afternoon session will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the India vs Australia Warm-Up match in T20 World Cup?

The India vs Australia Warm-Up World Cup match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

The India vs Australia Warm-Up T20 World Cup match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

